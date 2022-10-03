News (Delivered Differently)
Steve Price Responds To Criticism Over Damning AFLW Article
Panellist StevePrice has come under fire over the weekend after he said ‘AFLW is not an elite sport’, but as the league enters its fifth season, why did he feel the need to critique it so publicly?
Australians To Be Brought Home From Syrian Refugee Camps
More than 60 Australian women and children who have languished in Syrian detention camps for three years. Now, they may be coming home, but can they re-enter society safely?
Calls For ADHD To Be Added To The NDIS
There are growing calls for ADHD to be included in the National Disability Insurance Scheme, with experts saying the condition must be taken more seriously. But is the government paying attention?
Royal Biographer Says The Monarchy Is In For A Shake Up
While Australia debates whether or not we become a republic, there are signs the monarchy could be in for a shakeup anyway… from the inside. Royal biographer Andrew Morton says a few royal futures are looking decidedly bleak.
First Nations People Open Up About The Royal Family
As Australia paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, our First Nations community were left feeling differently. Ben Abbatangelo speaks to other First Nations people about how they felt and why it's important the country starts talking about what the monarchy stands for.
Legendary Rapper Coolio Dies Aged 59
It’s a sad day in the music world with legendary rapper Artis Leon Ivey Jr, better known as Coolio, passing away at 59. We take a look back at his incredible life.
Britain On The Brink As Pound Tanks
The U.K. is teetering on the brink of utter chaos as their currency, the British Pound, tanks, inflation soars, and recession looms. It all started to happen after the new government introduced controversial tax cuts. But, how are they linked?
Pauline Hanson Reportedly Investigated Over Racist Tweet
The Australian Human Rights Commission is reportedly looking into One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson after drama on the floor of parliament over a tweet that's been branded as 'racist'. Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi, who was targeted by the tweet that started the row, joins us.