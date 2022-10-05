News (Delivered Differently)
The Love Boat Sets Sail On Channel 10
A bunch of eligible singles, sailing the Mediterranean on a cruise ship fighting it out to find their one true love. The Real Love Boat is about to set sail, and host Darren McMullen is here to tell
Australian Schools Failing Kids In Literacy And Numeracy
Literacy and numeracy are the basic skills necessary for everyday life. But according to a new report, schools are failing our kids at both. So is it time to go back to the drawing board and what would modern schools look like?
How Ballroom Has A New Meaning
When you think of ballroom dancing, you might think of Dancing with the Stars, but now, it has a whole new meaning for groups who have long felt marginalised from the rest of society.
Screen Time Linked To Depression In Young People
New research shows the alarming rise of depression among young people, with a strong link to screen use. Will O’Meara was 15 when his mental health was at its worst, and his mother, Cathy MacMaster struggled to find help; they join us to tell us about their experience.
Advocates Call For People With Disabilities To Be At Centre Of NDIS Change
For many of the 4.4 million Australians living with disability, accessing the NDIS can be frustrating and often isolating. Now advocates are calling for those with lived experience to be at the centre of the rollout. Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott joins us.
Steve Price Responds To Criticism Over Damning AFLW Article
Panellist StevePrice has come under fire over the weekend after he said ‘AFLW is not an elite sport’, but as the league enters its fifth season, why did he feel the need to critique it so publicly?
Australians To Be Brought Home From Syrian Refugee Camps
More than 60 Australian women and children who have languished in Syrian detention camps for three years. Now, they may be coming home, but can they re-enter society safely?