The Project

Australian Journalist Locked In China For Two Years
News

Air Date: Sun 26 Jun 2022
Expires: in 3 months

Australian Journalist and mother of two, Cheng Lei has been locked in China for almost two years. Calls for her release from her family, the Australian Government and advocates of press freedom have been to no avail.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

News (Delivered Differently)

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2022