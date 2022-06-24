Australian Dyson Daniels Has Been Picked To Play In The NBA
Air Date: Fri 24 Jun 2022
From Bendigo to the NBA! Basketballer Dyson Daniels has been selected as pick number 8 in the NBA draft and will play for the New Orleans Pelicans, starting with a 2 year contract, worth more than $6 million. Dyson's junior coach Ben McCauley joins u
