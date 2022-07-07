The Project

Aussie Simon Clarke Takes Out Tour De France 5th Stage
Air Date: Thu 7 Jul 2022
Veteran Aussie cyclist Simon Clarke has claimed his first-ever Tour de France stage victory. He joins us to tell us about the nail-biting finish to Stage 5 of the iconic race.

