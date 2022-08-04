News (Delivered Differently)
Experts Warn Of Extreme Weather Combination For Australia
Flood-ravaged communities are desperate for a break in the weather as rain continues to belt the southeast. But experts are warning that a frightening combo of climate phenomena could mean the worst is yet to come. Meteorologist Nate Byrne joins us.
Ariarne Titmus On Breaking More Records
Aussie swimmers have smashed it at the Commonwealth Games, leaving the pool with 25 golds medals. Ariarne Titmus claimed four of them, and a new world record along the way. She joins us to chat about her record-breaking Games.
Greens Leader Agrees To Back Labor's Climate Bill
Labor’s signature 2030 climate target looks set to pass after the Greens agreed to back the controversial bill. So is this the beginning of the end of Australia’s climate wars? Adam Bandt, Leader of the Greens, joins us.
Aussies Turning To Virtual Reality To Own Property
With interest rates and rental prices skyrocketing, buying a home can feel increasingly like a pipe dream. So some forward-thinking Australians are turning to the virtual world of real estate instead.
RBA Makes Historic Fourth Consecutive Rate Hike
There is more tough news for families already feeling the pinch, as the RBA made history by hiking interest rates for the fourth month in a row, in another bid to curb inflation. Economist Shane Wright joins us.
DNA Helps Reunite Siblings After 80 Years
An amateur researcher brought two orphan siblings back together after nearly 80 years. The pair were separated during World War II, and thanks to a DNA test, have been reunited.
Indigenous Musician And Activist Archie Roach Dies Aged 66
Musician and activist Archie Roach has passed away after a long illness. The Gunditjmara and Bundjalung senior elder was an inspiration to the end. Uncle Jack Charles worked closely with Archie Roach as an ambassador for his foundation, and joins us.