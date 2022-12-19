The Project

Argentina Beat France In World Cup Final
In what could be the greatest Men's World Cup Final ever, we saw it all, with 6 goals scored, a hat-trick, a tense penalty shoot-out and finally, Lionel Messi winning the World Cup.

