Meet The Australians Vying To Become The Best Speedcubers In The World
For most of us, we aren't that great at the Rubik's cube but for some it can be completed in seconds, including 13-year-old Queenslander Charlie, who is vying to take the World Championship from Melbournian, Feliks Zemdegs. We found out if he could do it.
Argentina Beat France In World Cup Final
In what could be the greatest Men's World Cup Final ever, we saw it all, with 6 goals scored, a hat-trick, a tense penalty shoot-out and finally, Lionel Messi winning the World Cup.
The Ukraine War As It Happened In 2022
The resolve and resistance of the Ukrainian people has become the defining story of 2022. We relive the last 10 months of war as it happened.
Giving Old Dogs A New Life
Adoptions of senior dogs are on the increase. They may come with some baggage but the rewards of giving an old dog a new home can be life changing.
Argentina's World Cup Secret Potion
Argentina are into the World Cup Final against France this weekend but there's a secret potion that boarded the plane to Qatar with them that has the world asking.. What is Yerba Mate?
Why Summer Is Catastrophic For Wildlife
For Australians, summer is the most wonderful time of the year. But for our wildlife, it’s the most deadly. We headed to Australia Zoo, to meet with Robert Irwin to find out how we can all help them.
Scott Morrison Grilled Over Unlawful Debt Recovery Scheme
Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been grilled at the Robodebt Royal Commission. Kath Madgwick tells us how the aggressive automated debt-recovery scheme led to the loss of her son.