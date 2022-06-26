The Project

Americans Protest After Roe V Wade Abortion Ruling Is Overturned
News

Air Date: Sun 26 Jun 2022
Expires: in 3 months

The U.S. has woken to a new reality, where getting an abortion can now land you in jail in many parts of the country. Kathryn Kolbert successfully reaffirmed Roe V Wade with her own case in 1992, and explains what the Supreme Court's ruling now means

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

News (Delivered Differently)

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2022