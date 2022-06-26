Americans Protest After Roe V Wade Abortion Ruling Is Overturned
News
Air Date: Sun 26 Jun 2022
Expires: in 3 months
The U.S. has woken to a new reality, where getting an abortion can now land you in jail in many parts of the country. Kathryn Kolbert successfully reaffirmed Roe V Wade with her own case in 1992, and explains what the Supreme Court's ruling now means
News (Delivered Differently)
