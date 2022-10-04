The Project

Advocates Call For People With Disabilities To Be At Centre Of NDIS Change
NC | News

For many of the 4.4 million Australians living with disability, accessing the NDIS can be frustrating and often isolating. Now advocates are calling for those with lived experience to be at the centre of the rollout. Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott joins us.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

News (Delivered Differently)

Advertisement
image-placeholder7 mins

How Ballroom Dancing Has A New Meaning

When you think of ballroom dancing, you might think of Dancing with the Stars, but now, it has a whole new meaning for groups who have long felt marginalised from the rest of society.

image-placeholder8 mins

Screen Time Linked To Depression In Young People

New research shows the alarming rise of depression among young people, with a strong link to screen use. Will O’Meara was 15 when his mental health was at its worst, and his mother, Cathy MacMaster struggled to find help; they join us to tell us about their experience.

image-placeholder7 mins

Advocates Call For People With Disabilities To Be At Centre Of NDIS Change

For many of the 4.4 million Australians living with disability, accessing the NDIS can be frustrating and often isolating. Now advocates are calling for those with lived experience to be at the centre of the rollout. Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott joins us.

image-placeholder5 mins

Steve Price Responds To Criticism Over Damning AFLW Article

Panellist StevePrice has come under fire over the weekend after he said ‘AFLW is not an elite sport’, but as the league enters its fifth season, why did he feel the need to critique it so publicly?

image-placeholder5 mins

Australians To Be Brought Home From Syrian Refugee Camps

More than 60 Australian women and children who have languished in Syrian detention camps for three years. Now, they may be coming home, but can they re-enter society safely?

image-placeholder7 mins

Calls For ADHD To Be Added To The NDIS

There are growing calls for ADHD to be included in the National Disability Insurance Scheme, with experts saying the condition must be taken more seriously. But is the government paying attention?

image-placeholder5 mins

Royal Biographer Says The Monarchy Is In For A Shake Up

While Australia debates whether or not we become a republic, there are signs the monarchy could be in for a shakeup anyway… from the inside. Royal biographer Andrew Morton says a few royal futures are looking decidedly bleak.

image-placeholder10 mins

First Nations People Open Up About The Royal Family

As Australia paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, our First Nations community were left feeling differently. Ben Abbatangelo speaks to other First Nations people about how they felt and why it's important the country starts talking about what the monarchy stands for.

2022