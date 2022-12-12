News (Delivered Differently)
Adam Bandt On Opposing The Energy Relief Bill
Greens leader Adam Bandt joins us to explain why his party is threatening to oppose a bill tabled by the Albanese government that promises to bring relief to household power bills.
Medical Misogyny Killing Australian Women
This week the government has announced it's taking action on the silent medical issue that’s killing Australian women. Jamila Rizvi explains how medical misogyny means many women aren't receiving the healthcare they need.
The New AI Art App, Lensa, That Is Causing Controversy
A new AI image-editing app, Lensa, is going viral as people create artworks out of their own images. But the app is receiving backlash after it was discovered the AI was trained using the work of artists without their consent.
The Top Aussie Trends Of 2022
From Wordle to the World Cup, we take a look back at the things Aussies have been searching for online this year. So, what were the biggest trends of 2022?
Cyber Security Burnout On The Rise
An ongoing study is finding those working on the frontline of cyber security, tasked with protecting that data, are burnt out and on the brink of leaving the industry.
Peter Helliar's Final Goodbye From The Project
Peter Helliar has signed off from The Project desk for the last time. Here's how he said goodbye after eight years on the show.
Journalist Pete On The News
Pete didn't just bring the laughs; he also brought us the news stories we needed to know. Here's a look back at the groundbreaking journalist who taught us all a little something about how to report the news.