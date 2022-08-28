News (Delivered Differently)
50 Years On Since 'Napalm Girl' Photo
It is nearing 50 years since one of the 20th Century's most famous photos was taken. Hamish met with Kim Phuc, known as 'Napalm Girl', to hear her incredible life story.
AFLW Star Moana Hope Opens Up About Motherhood
Moana Hope was one of the early breakout stars of the AFLW, and she's also outwitted and outplayed on Survivor. But now she's taking on her biggest challenge, one she isn't taking for granted, motherhood.
The NSW Town With Just One Road Out
The New South Wales floods have seen communities having to adapt to intense weather. But one town, Pitt Town, best known as the home of A Country Practice, is asking for urgent help.
Doppelgängers Are A Real Thing
Every human is different, but new research has shown that maybe, there is another person who is almost exactly like you somewhere in the world. And it's all because your doppelgänger has very similar
Daniel Ricciardo's Future Uncertain With McLaren Departure
The future for Daniel Ricciardo is uncertain after the Aussie F!1driver confirmed he is leaving the McLaren team at the end of the season. So, what happens next?
Push To Impose Freeze On Rental Prices
The Greens are pushing for a rent freeze to combat the cost of living crisis. Greens MP Max Chandler-Mather joins us as we ask, could this really work and is it fair on landlords?
Gen Z Sun Safety At Risk Over New Influencer Rules
A recent crackdown on influencers who spruik health products is leaving some concerned that young Aussies could be left behind when it comes to being sun-safe.
AFL Recruits New American Fan For Finals
The Carlton V Collingwood AFL game on Sunday was one for the ages but it wasn't just Aussies who loved the action, with Jason Quist from Chicago stumbling across a livestream that has started his love for the sport that is like 'running a marathon during a fist-fight.'