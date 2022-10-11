News (Delivered Differently)
Carrie Bickmore Announces She Will Leave The Project
Carrie Bickmore has been on The Project desk since the day we first launched in 2009 and tonight, Carrie has revealed that she will be leaving the show. Here is the moment she made the the announcement.
10 Years Of UN's International Day Of The Girl
Today marks 10 years of the UN’s International Day of the Girl, and although progress has been made, change is slow. In their own words, we hear from young women about their hopes for the future and t
Online Predators Preying On Perth's Homeless
Being homeless with your child isn’t easy, but it nearly got a lot worse for Perth mum Mackay, who found herself sleeping rough with her six-year-old son Charlie this year. Luckily, one vigilant therapist was there to save them from harm.
Gaming Whistleblower Troy Stolz's Final Fight
Troy Stolz has been at war with ClubsNSW since 2019, when he leaked an internal report showing over 90% of gaming venues were not complying with money laundering regulations. Sadly, Troy’s latest batt
What Has Changed 10 Years After Julia Gillard's Famous 'Misogyny Speech'
It's been 10 years since then-Prime Minister Julia Gillard's misogyny-blasting speech made waves around the world. Julia joins us to tell us what's changed since then and what more needs to be done in politics.
Bali Bombing Survivors Reflect 20 Years On
On the surface, Phil, Peter and Megan may seem like three people with very little in common, but all three survived the Bali Bombings 20 years ago. Their story is of courage and triumph against all odds. A warning, this story contains images that may be confronting.
What Are Open Relationships And Why Couples Decide To Share
Linwood and Carmen look like any regular couple, but their relationship is unconventional. Like many other Aussies, they have an open relationship, and while it might be scary for some, they tell us just how it works.