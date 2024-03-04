Guest Interviews
Zac Efron & John Cena Reveal Why They Love Melbourne So Much
Zac Efron and John Cena filmed their new film in Melbourne, and they tell us why they love it so much... and why we couldn't see John having a great time in the city's nightlife.
Dilruk Jayasinha On Why His Sleep Apnoea Makes Him Super Attractive
Comedian Dilruk Jayasinha has revealed that he has a sleep apnoea mask and he tells us why that makes him super attractive.
The Veronicas On Filming A Music Video On Their Phone
The Veronicas have been releasing hits for 20 years, and have some of the most iconic music videos in Aussie culture, but they tell us why their latest video was filmed just on their phone in one take
Timothée Chalamet & Austin Butler On How Different Their Dune: Part 2 Characters Are
Timothée Chalamet & Austin Butler may have become great friends off camera, but they tell us how different their characters are in Dune: Part 2, and why it was a little bit scary.
Pete Helliar & Dylan Alcott On Their 10-Year-Long Friendship
Pete Helliar and Dylan Alcott have been great friends for 10 years but they live drastically different lives and they share some of the moments that have really brought them together.
Selfish Taylor Swift Fans Slammed For Hogging Eras Tour Tickets
Some Swifties are miffed at other Taylor Swift fans for hogging Eras Tour tickets while boasting about it on social media. Swift superfan Bianca Zuccolo is planning to attend all seven Aussie shows and joins us.
Scottie Pippen On What It's Like To Look Back At His Record-Breaking Career
Scottie Pippen played in the greatest NBA team of all time at the Chicago Bulls in the 90s, and he tells us what it's like to look back at his record-breaking team.