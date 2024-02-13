Guest Interviews
Wil Anderson On Why Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Is A Good Thing For The World
Wil Anderson may be a low-key Swiftie, and he tells us why he thinks Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is a great thing for the whole world.
Fran Lebowitz On The Upside Of Being Old
Cultural commentator Fran Lebowitz tells us the upsides of being 'old', and why she doesn't have a guest room so people can't stay over.
Jessica Mauboy On What Type Of Partier She Is
.@JessicaMauboy is a self-confessed party girl, but reckons she's never hit the headlines for it because she just wants to take pictures with everyone while partying.
Dave Hughes On Why He's Proud Of His Injury
Comedian Dave Hughes is so committed to being on the desk that he came straight from the hospital. He tells us the painful way he injured his shoulder and why he's a little bit proud of his injury.
Grand Designs Host Kevin McCloud Slams Aussie McMansions
Grand Designs host Kevin McCloud is touring Australia with his Home Truths tour and is taking aim at our McMansions, and he reveals to us why he has beef with our big homes.
Lily Gladstone Reveals How It Feels To Be The First Native American Woman To Be Oscar Nominated
Lily Gladstone is the first Native American woman to be nominated for an Oscar for best actress and she told us what it means to be a trailblazer and the advice she has been given following her nomination.
Mel Bracewell On Her Unusual Way To Spend Summer
Comedian Mel Bracewell has been home in New Zealand for the Summer, but she tells us the unusual way she's spent her, while all her friends were enjoying the sunshine.