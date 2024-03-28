The Project

Why Sheryl Crow Feels Like She's Handed The Musical Baton To Olivia Rodrigo
NC | News

Sheryl Crow has influenced musicians all over the globe throughout her incredible career and she told us how she feels like she's handed the musical baton to Olivia Rodrigo.

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More

Guest Interviews

Advertisement
image-placeholder
4 mins

Why Sheryl Crow Feels Like She's Handed The Musical Baton To Olivia Rodrigo

Sheryl Crow has influenced musicians all over the globe throughout her incredible career and she told us how she feels like she's handed the musical baton to Olivia Rodrigo.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Nath Valvo On How Life Changes After You Turn 40

Comedian Nath Valvo has been hitting some major life milestones lately, and he tells is how much life changes once you reach 40.

image-placeholder
7 mins

Zendaya On Whether She Knew What 'The Crown' Was Before Working With Josh O'Connor

There are rumours around the internet that Zendaya had no idea what 'The Crown' was before she worked with Josh O'Connor, so we asked the superstar herself if there's any truth to her googling 'What Is The Crown?'

image-placeholder
5 mins

Tom Gleeson On What His Advice To His Younger (Nicer) Self Would Be

Tom Gleeson may be the country's favourite TV bully, but he tells us the advice he'd give to his younger self, and even child-Tom isn't safe from his sharp words.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Frankie Muniz On His Friendship With Bryan Cranston

Frankie Muniz opens up about life after dominating our TVs as a child star on 'Malcolm In The Middle', and tells us about his ongoing friendship with Bryan Cranston.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Alex Albon Reveals The Best Part Of Being An F1 Driver

Williams F1 driver Alex Albon is a rising star on the grid and known as one of the loveliest guys in the sport. As he prepares for a massive Australian Grand Prix, he told Georgie Tunny what the best part of racing is.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Feras Basal On His Longterm Strategy To Winning Australian Survivor

Feras Basal told us the one strategy he thought about every day during Australian Survivor, and how it helped him win the final Tribal Council.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Max Verstappen Reveals Why He Hates Drive To Survive Unlike Fan Fave D

Max Verstappen has made it well know that he isn't a huge fan of being on F1's Drive To Survive and while he was in Australia preparing for the Grand Prix with Daniel Ricciardo, he revealed why he just doesn't want people to see inside his life.

2024