Why Rob Schneider Is Wearing The Biggest Headset In The World
Rob Schneider has been a staple of some of the most iconic laugh-out-loud comedies and tells us why he wore the world's biggest headset for this interview.

Guest Interviews

Khanh Ong Reveals The First Meal He's Having When He's Back In Australia

Khanh Ong has been without his usual array of ingredients while in the I'm A Celebrity jungle, and he tells us what the first thing he's going to eat when he gets back to Australia.

Tommy Little Reveals His New HoMie Hoodies

Comedian Tommy Little reveals his new hoody designs for HoMie as the organisation aims to get homeless youth off the streets.

Peter Daicos On How The I'm A Celeb Jungle Compared To An AFL Season

Peter Daicos was a legend on the AFL field, and he tells us how being in the jungle on I'm A Celebrity compares to being a professional athlete.

Felicity Ward On What We Can Expect From The Aussie Version Of 'The Office'

It's one of the most successful shows in the world, but Australia is finally getting its own version of 'The Office', and Felicity Ward tells us what we can expect from the new show.

Why Frankie Muniz Chose To Quit I’m A Celebrity

Frankie Muniz was the first celeb to walk out of the jungle this year, and he tells us why he chose to quit I'm A Celebrity.

Comedian Dr Jason Leong On Why Laughter Isn't The Best Medicine

Jason Leong is a certified doctor, and while he may have turned to making people laugh as a comedian, he tells us why laughter really isn't the best medicine.

Casey Barnes On How Nervous He Is For The Biggest Gig Of His Life

Casey Barnes is heading over to the US to play at the Country Music version of Coachella and he tells us just how nervous he is for it...

