Guest Interviews
Khanh Ong Reveals The First Meal He's Having When He's Back In Australia
Khanh Ong has been without his usual array of ingredients while in the I'm A Celebrity jungle, and he tells us what the first thing he's going to eat when he gets back to Australia.
Why Rob Schneider Is Wearing The Biggest Headset In The World
Rob Schneider has been a staple of some of the most iconic laugh-out-loud comedies and tells us why he wore the world's biggest headset for this interview.
Tommy Little Reveals His New HoMie Hoodies
Comedian Tommy Little reveals his new hoody designs for HoMie as the organisation aims to get homeless youth off the streets.
Peter Daicos On How The I'm A Celeb Jungle Compared To An AFL Season
Peter Daicos was a legend on the AFL field, and he tells us how being in the jungle on I'm A Celebrity compares to being a professional athlete.
Felicity Ward On What We Can Expect From The Aussie Version Of 'The Office'
It's one of the most successful shows in the world, but Australia is finally getting its own version of 'The Office', and Felicity Ward tells us what we can expect from the new show.
Why Frankie Muniz Chose To Quit I’m A Celebrity
Frankie Muniz was the first celeb to walk out of the jungle this year, and he tells us why he chose to quit I'm A Celebrity.
Comedian Dr Jason Leong On Why Laughter Isn't The Best Medicine
Jason Leong is a certified doctor, and while he may have turned to making people laugh as a comedian, he tells us why laughter really isn't the best medicine.