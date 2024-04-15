Guest Interviews
Why Frankie Muniz Chose To Quit I’m A Celebrity
Frankie Muniz was the first celeb to walk out of the jungle this year, and he tells us why he chose to quit I'm A Celebrity.
Comedian Dr Jason Leong On Why Laughter Isn't The Best Medicine
Jason Leong is a certified doctor, and while he may have turned to making people laugh as a comedian, he tells us why laughter really isn't the best medicine.
Casey Barnes On How Nervous He Is For The Biggest Gig Of His Life
Casey Barnes is heading over to the US to play at the Country Music version of Coachella and he tells us just how nervous he is for it...
Candice Warner reveals she does have Skye’s I’m A Celebrity Lip Gloss
Candice Warner was the second celebrity to depart the #ImACelebAU jungle last night, and she told us why she left with the lip gloss that sparked her fiery exchange with fellow campmate Skye Wheatley.
Josh Earl On How To Define Success, Successfully
Comedian Josh Earl is so popular and successful that one place that had his photo up proudly has taken it down, so, people don't feel threatened... or, so he thinks.
Jimeoin On Why Having An Irish Accent Is Good For Business In Australia
Jimeoin has lived in Australia for decades but has kept his strong Irish accent, so, we found out if he's putting it on because it's good for business...
Denise Drysdale Reveals Why She Carries Her Parents Ashes Around With Her
In a huge shock, Denise Drysdale was the first to leave the #ImACelebAU jungle last night, and one of the highlights of her time was bringing her parent's ashes with her… but why did she do it?