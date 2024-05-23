Guest Interviews
Tom Gleeson On Whether He Gets Sick Enjoyment On Taskmaster Australia
Taskmaster Australia is back, and we asked the Taskmaster himself, Tom Gleeson if he gets sick enjoyment from watching the contestants be put through their paces. And new contestant Wil Anderson tells us how he prepares for the tasks.
MasterChef's Snezana Calic On Being Eliminated On A Dessert Dish
Snezana Calic quickly became the Savoury Queen on MasterChef Australia, and she told us how she felt when she realised it was a dessert challenge at the elimination challenge.
The Harlem Globetrotters Teach Us The Ultimate Basketball Skill
The Harlem Globetrotters are known for their insane skills on the basketball court, but they kept it simple for The Project desk and taught us how to spin a ball on a finger.
Billie Eilish On What It's Like Having All Her Dreams Come True
Billie Eilish has created some of the biggest tracks in the world, and she told us what it's like to live out her biggest dreams, and why it's "unacceptable".
Top Gear Australia Introduces Its First-Ever Female Stig Racecar Drive
Top Gear Australia is premiering on Paramount+ today and there is one mystery that will never be solved... who is the stig? But we do know, for the first time, she is female.
Ryan Reynolds On How His 4-Year-Old Influences His Deadpool Performance
Cailey Fleming and Ryan Reynolds' new film is all about remembering your inner child, and it turns out Ryan's 4-year-old is the biggest influence on his chaotic character in Deadpool.
Ben Knight On How He Ended Up In Ryan Gosling's 'The Fall Guy'
Australian comedian Ben Knight still does a bit of teaching on the side of his comedy work, but he's the coolest teacher in school with his story on how he ended up in 'The Fall Guy' with Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt.