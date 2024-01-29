Guest Interviews
Jonathan LaPaglia On Why Australian Survivor Is The Best In The Franchise
The new season of Australian Survivor will see Titans go head-to-head with Rebels, and host Jonathan LaPaglia tells us what makes the Aussie version the best in the franchise.
The Jonas Brothers On How Bluey Has Taken Over Their Homes
The Jonas Brothers are about to tour Australia for the first time, but they'll be well-prepared because Bluey has taken over their homes, and they tell us just how much their kids love the show.
Grant Denyer On Whether He'd Take The Banker's Deal
Grant Denyer is bringing back #DealOrNoDealAU, so we found out whether he'd take the Banker's deal, or say 'No Deal'?
Russell Howard Tells The Most Not-Safe-For-TV Joke To Robert Irwin
Russell Howard and Robert Irwin may have bonded over strange animal encounters together, but the British comedian tells us a very not-safe-for-TV joke while reuniting with Robert on the desk!
Deborra-lee Furness and Jacqueline McKenzie On The Horror Of Leeches In 'The Dry'
Deborra-lee Furness and Jacqueline McKenzie's sequel to 'The Dry' was filmed in the wilderness, and they tell us all about the leeches they were forced to contend with during filming.
Gracie Abrams Singing With Her Fans On Live TV Is The Cutest Thing Eve
Gracie Abrams may have become one of our most popular guests, after the singer-songwriter had a sing-a-long with her fans live at our desk!
Taryn Brumfitt On Why We Need To Keep Talking About Our Bodies To Change The World
Taryn Brumfitt is about to handover the title of Australian of the Year, and she explains why we need to keep talking about our bodies to change the world.
Fantasia Barrino On The Alleged Feud Between Her And Oprah
Fantasia Barrino's performance as full-hearted Celie in the reworked film 'The Color Purple' has been overshadowed by a rumoured feud between the cast and the film's producer, Oprah Winfrey, and now she has settled the rumour for once and for all.