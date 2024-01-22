Guest Interviews
Taryn Brumfitt On Why We Need To Keep Talking About Our Bodies To Change The World
Taryn Brumfitt is about to handover the title of Australian of the Year, and she explains why we need to keep talking about our bodies to change the world.
Fantasia Barrino On The Alleged Feud Between Her And Oprah
Fantasia Barrino's performance as full-hearted Celie in the reworked film 'The Color Purple' has been overshadowed by a rumoured feud between the cast and the film's producer, Oprah Winfrey, and now she has settled the rumour for once and for all.
Becky Hill On Why TikTok Doesn't Translate To Having Fans
Singer Becky Hill's song 'Remember' went viral on TikTok with a sped up version, but the British pop star tells us why TikTok popularity isn't the same as having real life streams and fans who know what she actually looks like.
Elle Macpherson On Why Australia Always Feels Like Home
Supermodel and businesswoman Elle Macpherson may have spent the majority of the last few decades abroad, but she tells us why Australia will always be home.
Lizzy Hoo On What It's Like To Date After Turning 40
Comedian Lizzy Hoo has recently turned 40, and she told us how much dating has changed after she went through a break-up after her big birthday.