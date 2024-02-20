Guest Interviews
Eric André Becomes A Relationship Councillor On Live TV
Comedian Eric André is well-known for his pranks, and he became the most chaotic relationship councillor for The Project desk.
Sylvester Stallone On What It's Like Working With His Family
Sylvester Stallone has been starring in hits on the big screens for decades, but he tells us what it was like working with his family on their own reality TV show.
Joel Creasey's Dog Has The Greatest Name Of All Time
Joel Creasey tells us what his new dog's name is, and the brilliant reason he called her that (and why she is so confused).
Jennifer Lopez On If She Loves The Idea Of Love More Than Love Itself
Jennifer Lopez nearly broke the internet when she reunited with Ben Affleck, but she told us if she actually loves the idea of love rather than love itself.
Heather McMahan On The Best Way To Get Through IVF
Heather McMahan tells us why she'd tell her 8-year-old self to not bother studying for any tests and to keep on telling dirty jokes.
Wil Anderson On Why Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Is A Good Thing For The World
Wil Anderson may be a low-key Swiftie, and he tells us why he thinks Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is a great thing for the whole world.
Fran Lebowitz On The Upside Of Being Old
Cultural commentator Fran Lebowitz tells us the upsides of being 'old', and why she doesn't have a guest room so people can't stay over.