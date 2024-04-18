Guest Interviews
Stephen Sanchez On Why His Australian Tour Is Named After A Strip Show
Stephen Sanchez has been telling fans that his new tour will see the thunder hit Down Under, but we educated Stephen on why that has a different meaning in Australia.
Jamie Oliver On What It's Like Going Back Into Masterchef Without Jock
Jamie Oliver is back in Australia for MasterChef Australia, and he tells us what it was like walking back into the kitchen without his friend Jock Zonfrillo.
Stephen K Amos On The One Huge Life Skill He Learned On I'm A Celebrity
Stephen K Amos is the latest celeb to leave the jungle, and he tells us the one huge life skill he learned while on I'm A Celebrity.
Khanh Ong Reveals The First Meal He's Having When He's Back In Australia
Khanh Ong has been without his usual array of ingredients while in the I'm A Celebrity jungle, and he tells us what the first thing he's going to eat when he gets back to Australia.
Why Rob Schneider Is Wearing The Biggest Headset In The World
Rob Schneider has been a staple of some of the most iconic laugh-out-loud comedies and tells us why he wore the world's biggest headset for this interview.
Tommy Little Reveals His New HoMie Hoodies
Comedian Tommy Little reveals his new hoody designs for HoMie as the organisation aims to get homeless youth off the streets.
Peter Daicos On How The I'm A Celeb Jungle Compared To An AFL Season
Peter Daicos was a legend on the AFL field, and he tells us how being in the jungle on I'm A Celebrity compares to being a professional athlete.