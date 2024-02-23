Guest Interviews
Pete Helliar & Dylan Alcott On Their 10-Year-Long Friendship
Pete Helliar and Dylan Alcott have been great friends for 10 years but they live drastically different lives and they share some of the moments that have really brought them together.
Selfish Taylor Swift Fans Slammed For Hogging Eras Tour Tickets
Some Swifties are miffed at other Taylor Swift fans for hogging Eras Tour tickets while boasting about it on social media. Swift superfan Bianca Zuccolo is planning to attend all seven Aussie shows and joins us.
Scottie Pippen On What It's Like To Look Back At His Record-Breaking Career
Scottie Pippen played in the greatest NBA team of all time at the Chicago Bulls in the 90s, and he tells us what it's like to look back at his record-breaking team.
Gogglebox's Matty & Jad's Message To Their Superfan Kylie Minogue
The beloved families of Gogglebox Australia are set to return to our screens, and Matty & Jad share their message to Kylie Minogue after she revealed that Gogglebox is her comfort show.
Eric André Becomes A Relationship Councillor On Live TV
Comedian Eric André is well-known for his pranks, and he became the most chaotic relationship councillor for The Project desk.
Sylvester Stallone On What It's Like Working With His Family
Sylvester Stallone has been starring in hits on the big screens for decades, but he tells us what it was like working with his family on their own reality TV show.
Joel Creasey's Dog Has The Greatest Name Of All Time
Joel Creasey tells us what his new dog's name is, and the brilliant reason he called her that (and why she is so confused).