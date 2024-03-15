The Project

Miguel Maestre Reveals The Strangest Thing He Has Ever Eaten
Miguel Maestre is one of Australia's favourite chefs and he's eaten a lot of food... and he reveals us which animal is the strangest he has ever eaten.

Guest Interviews

James Bay Reveals All About His Beautiful Love Story With His Wife

James Bay writes some incredibly heartbreaking love songs, but he has been with his wife since he was a teenager, so how does he do it?

Suzi Quatro On The Rituals She Does When She's On Tour

Suzi Quatro tours around Australia regularly and reveals to us the things she loves to do every time she is in the country.

Geraldine Hickey On How Raynaud's Disease Has Changed Her Life

Geraldine Hickey has recently been diagnosed with Raynaud's disease, and she tells us why she wasn't impressed with the treatment options, and the one way it's really affected her life.

Tommy Little On His Daredevil Midlife Crisis

Tommy Little has been undertaking several daredevil activities in recent years, and earned his pilot's license, and he tells us if he's going through a midlife crisis, and how he got the Celebrity Grand Prix cancelled.

Rhys Nicholson Reveals Their Internet Obsession

Rhys Nicholson reveals the internet obsession they can't enough of, and what 'maintenance' work they plan on having done in the future.

Ziggy Marley On Why Telling His Father's Story Was So Important

Ziggy Marley put his family's story on the big screen, and he told us why it was so important to showcase his father Bob Marley's life and message.

Hannah Gadsby On Why Feeling Nice Is Problematic

Aussie comedian Hannah Gadsby has a new Netflix special dropping soon, and while their life has changed so much and they feel nicer than they have before, there are also problems that come with that nice feeling.

