Guest Interviews
Lily Gladstone Reveals How It Feels To Be The First Native American Woman To Be Oscar Nominated
Lily Gladstone is the first Native American woman to be nominated for an Oscar for best actress and she told us what it means to be a trailblazer and the advice she has been given following her nomination.
Mel Bracewell On Her Unusual Way To Spend Summer
Comedian Mel Bracewell has been home in New Zealand for the Summer, but she tells us the unusual way she's spent her, while all her friends were enjoying the sunshine.
Art Alexakis On The Everclear Song That Is Felt Most Around The World
Art Alexakis may be touring Australia solo, but he tells us the Everclear song that people felt around the world more than any other.
Zoë Coombs Marr Reveals Every Moment About Her Life
Zoë Coombs Marr is doing a show about her entire life, and she told us how she managed to fit her whole life into a spreadsheet.
Chris Isaak Reveals He Wrote 'Wicked Game' In 15 Minutes
It's a song that inspired a generation of musicians, but musician Chris Isaak reveals how he wrote the hit song 'Wicked Game' in just 15 minutes.
How Guy Williams Tracked Down The 'Succulent Chinese Meal' Guy
Guy Williams describes it as one of the best moments of his life, and the comedian tells us how he tracked down the infamous 'Succulent Chinese Meal' guy and how the meeting went.
Testing Aussie NBA Stars Josh Green & Dante Exum's Accents To See If They Still Have Them
NBA superstars Josh Green and Dante Exum bring the Aussie flair to the American sporting competition, and we tested their accents to ensure they haven't lost them.