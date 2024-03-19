Guest Interviews
Guenther Steiner Reveals All About His Exit From HAAS F1
Guenther Steiner was the team principal of HAAS F1, who shot to fame around the world on Drive to Survive on Netflix. However, during the off-season, he left the team very suddenly. Steiner joins us to reveal all about it and tell us what language is best to swear in (of course).
Jonathan LaPaglia On What To Expect In The Australian Survivor Finale
Australian Survivor host Jonathan LaPaglia tells us what we can expect in the big finale and what the biggest move of the year has been.
David Walliams On Revealing Secrets About Celeb Friends
David Walliams is bringing a new show to Australia, and he gives us a sneak peak about the stories he going to share about celeb pals, including Elton John and Barry Humphries.
Lainey Wilson How Important Of A Mentor Keith Urban Is For Her
Lainey Wilson is visiting Australia for the first time, and she told us the tips she got from Keith Urban before arriving, and how he's been a mentor in her career.
Miguel Maestre Reveals The Strangest Thing He Has Ever Eaten
Miguel Maestre is one of Australia's favourite chefs and he's eaten a lot of food... and he reveals us which animal is the strangest he has ever eaten.
James Bay Reveals All About His Beautiful Love Story With His Wife
James Bay writes some incredibly heartbreaking love songs, but he has been with his wife since he was a teenager, so how does he do it?
Suzi Quatro On The Rituals She Does When She's On Tour
Suzi Quatro tours around Australia regularly and reveals to us the things she loves to do every time she is in the country.