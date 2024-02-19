Guest Interviews
Joel Creasey's Dog Has The Greatest Name Of All Time
Joel Creasey tells us what his new dog's name is, and the brilliant reason he called her that (and why she is so confused).
Jennifer Lopez On If She Loves The Idea Of Love More Than Love Itself
Jennifer Lopez nearly broke the internet when she reunited with Ben Affleck, but she told us if she actually loves the idea of love rather than love itself.
Heather McMahan On The Best Way To Get Through IVF
Heather McMahan tells us why she'd tell her 8-year-old self to not bother studying for any tests and to keep on telling dirty jokes.
Wil Anderson On Why Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Is A Good Thing For The World
Wil Anderson may be a low-key Swiftie, and he tells us why he thinks Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is a great thing for the whole world.
Fran Lebowitz On The Upside Of Being Old
Cultural commentator Fran Lebowitz tells us the upsides of being 'old', and why she doesn't have a guest room so people can't stay over.
Jessica Mauboy On What Type Of Partier She Is
.@JessicaMauboy is a self-confessed party girl, but reckons she's never hit the headlines for it because she just wants to take pictures with everyone while partying.
Dave Hughes On Why He's Proud Of His Injury
Comedian Dave Hughes is so committed to being on the desk that he came straight from the hospital. He tells us the painful way he injured his shoulder and why he's a little bit proud of his injury.