Joel Creasey's Dog Has The Greatest Name Of All Time
Joel Creasey tells us what his new dog's name is, and the brilliant reason he called her that (and why she is so confused).

Guest Interviews

5 mins

4 mins

Jennifer Lopez On If She Loves The Idea Of Love More Than Love Itself

Jennifer Lopez nearly broke the internet when she reunited with Ben Affleck, but she told us if she actually loves the idea of love rather than love itself.

5 mins

Heather McMahan On The Best Way To Get Through IVF

Heather McMahan tells us why she'd tell her 8-year-old self to not bother studying for any tests and to keep on telling dirty jokes.

6 mins

Wil Anderson On Why Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Is A Good Thing For The World

Wil Anderson may be a low-key Swiftie, and he tells us why he thinks Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is a great thing for the whole world.

7 mins

Fran Lebowitz On The Upside Of Being Old

Cultural commentator Fran Lebowitz tells us the upsides of being 'old', and why she doesn't have a guest room so people can't stay over.

5 mins

Jessica Mauboy On What Type Of Partier She Is

.@JessicaMauboy is a self-confessed party girl, but reckons she's never hit the headlines for it because she just wants to take pictures with everyone while partying.

6 mins

Dave Hughes On Why He's Proud Of His Injury

Comedian Dave Hughes is so committed to being on the desk that he came straight from the hospital. He tells us the painful way he injured his shoulder and why he's a little bit proud of his injury. 

5 mins

Grand Designs Host Kevin McCloud Slams Aussie McMansions

Grand Designs host Kevin McCloud is touring Australia with his Home Truths tour and is taking aim at our McMansions, and he reveals to us why he has beef with our big homes.

2024