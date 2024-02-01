Guest Interviews
How Guy Williams Tracked Down The 'Succulent Chinese Meal' Guy
Guy Williams describes it as one of the best moments of his life, and the comedian tells us how he tracked down the infamous 'Succulent Chinese Meal' guy and how the meeting went.
Testing Aussie NBA Stars Josh Green & Dante Exum's Accents To See If They Still Have Them
NBA superstars Josh Green and Dante Exum bring the Aussie flair to the American sporting competition, and we tested their accents to ensure they haven't lost them.
RAYE On Being The Most Nominated BRIT Award Artist Ever
It's been a pretty big year for singer RAYE, and she tells us how she's feeling after just being nominated for the most BRIT Awards in a single year ever.
Jonathan LaPaglia On Why Australian Survivor Is The Best In The Franchise
The new season of Australian Survivor will see Titans go head-to-head with Rebels, and host Jonathan LaPaglia tells us what makes the Aussie version the best in the franchise.
The Jonas Brothers On How Bluey Has Taken Over Their Homes
The Jonas Brothers are about to tour Australia for the first time, but they'll be well-prepared because Bluey has taken over their homes, and they tell us just how much their kids love the show.
Grant Denyer On Whether He'd Take The Banker's Deal
Grant Denyer is bringing back #DealOrNoDealAU, so we found out whether he'd take the Banker's deal, or say 'No Deal'?
Russell Howard Tells The Most Not-Safe-For-TV Joke To Robert Irwin
Russell Howard and Robert Irwin may have bonded over strange animal encounters together, but the British comedian tells us a very not-safe-for-TV joke while reuniting with Robert on the desk!