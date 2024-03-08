Guest Interviews
Hannah Gadsby On Why Feeling Nice Is Problematic
Aussie comedian Hannah Gadsby has a new Netflix special dropping soon, and while their life has changed so much and they feel nicer than they have before, there are also problems that come with that nice feeling.
Celeste Barber On Why Celebrities Are Obsessed With Her 'Hot Husband'
Comedy queen Celeste Barber is set to head on a tour around Australia, but she tells us why celebrities are obsessed with her Hot Husband.
Tom Cashman On Why You Should Never Use Your Phone In The Bathroom
Tom Cashman tells us how he found out why you should never use your phone in the bathroom while on a date, and Sam has a bone to pick with him about a towel.
How Crowded House Recruited Neil Finn's Two Sons To Join The Band
Crowded House is responsible for some of the biggest hits of the 80s, and now they've become more of a family affair than ever. Neil Finn tells us how he recruited his two sons to join the band and hit the road together.
Zac Efron & John Cena Reveal Why They Love Melbourne So Much
Zac Efron and John Cena filmed their new film in Melbourne, and they tell us why they love it so much... and why we couldn't see John having a great time in the city's nightlife.
Dilruk Jayasinha On Why His Sleep Apnoea Makes Him Super Attractive
Comedian Dilruk Jayasinha has revealed that he has a sleep apnoea mask and he tells us why that makes him super attractive.
The Veronicas On Filming A Music Video On Their Phone
The Veronicas have been releasing hits for 20 years, and have some of the most iconic music videos in Aussie culture, but they tell us why their latest video was filmed just on their phone in one take