The Project

Guenther Steiner Reveals All About His Exit From HAAS F1
NC | News

Guenther Steiner was the team principal of HAAS F1, who shot to fame around the world on Drive to Survive on Netflix. However, during the off-season, he left the team very suddenly. Steiner joins us to reveal all about it and tell us what language is best to swear in (of course).

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More

Guest Interviews

Advertisement
image-placeholder
8 mins

Guenther Steiner Reveals All About His Exit From HAAS F1

Guenther Steiner was the team principal of HAAS F1, who shot to fame around the world on Drive to Survive on Netflix. However, during the off-season, he left the team very suddenly. Steiner joins us to reveal all about it and tell us what language is best to swear in (of course).

image-placeholder
3 mins

Jonathan LaPaglia On What To Expect In The Australian Survivor Finale

Australian Survivor host Jonathan LaPaglia tells us what we can expect in the big finale and what the biggest move of the year has been.

image-placeholder
5 mins

David Walliams On Revealing Secrets About Celeb Friends

David Walliams is bringing a new show to Australia, and he gives us a sneak peak about the stories he going to share about celeb pals, including Elton John and Barry Humphries.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Lainey Wilson How Important Of A Mentor Keith Urban Is For Her

Lainey Wilson is visiting Australia for the first time, and she told us the tips she got from Keith Urban before arriving, and how he's been a mentor in her career.

image-placeholder
3 mins

Miguel Maestre Reveals The Strangest Thing He Has Ever Eaten

Miguel Maestre is one of Australia's favourite chefs and he's eaten a lot of food... and he reveals us which animal is the strangest he has ever eaten.

image-placeholder
6 mins

James Bay Reveals All About His Beautiful Love Story With His Wife

James Bay writes some incredibly heartbreaking love songs, but he has been with his wife since he was a teenager, so how does he do it?

image-placeholder
7 mins

Suzi Quatro On The Rituals She Does When She's On Tour

Suzi Quatro tours around Australia regularly and reveals to us the things she loves to do every time she is in the country.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Geraldine Hickey On How Raynaud's Disease Has Changed Her Life

Geraldine Hickey has recently been diagnosed with Raynaud's disease, and she tells us why she wasn't impressed with the treatment options, and the one way it's really affected her life.

2024