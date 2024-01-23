The Project

Gracie Abrams Singing With Her Fans On Live TV Is The Cutest Thing Eve
NC | News

Gracie Abrams may have become one of our most popular guests, after the singer-songwriter had a sing-a-long with her fans live at our desk!

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

Guest Interviews

Advertisement
image-placeholder
4 mins

Deborra-lee Furness and Jacqueline McKenzie On The Horror Of Leeches In 'The Dry'

Deborra-lee Furness and Jacqueline McKenzie's sequel to 'The Dry' was filmed in the wilderness, and they tell us all about the leeches they were forced to contend with during filming.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Gracie Abrams Singing With Her Fans On Live TV Is The Cutest Thing Eve

Gracie Abrams may have become one of our most popular guests, after the singer-songwriter had a sing-a-long with her fans live at our desk!

image-placeholder
5 mins

Taryn Brumfitt On Why We Need To Keep Talking About Our Bodies To Change The World

Taryn Brumfitt is about to handover the title of Australian of the Year, and she explains why we need to keep talking about our bodies to change the world.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Fantasia Barrino On The Alleged Feud Between Her And Oprah

Fantasia Barrino's performance as full-hearted Celie in the reworked film 'The Color Purple' has been overshadowed by a rumoured feud between the cast and the film's producer, Oprah Winfrey, and now she has settled the rumour for once and for all.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Becky Hill On Why TikTok Doesn't Translate To Having Fans

Singer Becky Hill's song 'Remember' went viral on TikTok with a sped up version, but the British pop star tells us why TikTok popularity isn't the same as having real life streams and fans who know what she actually looks like.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Elle Macpherson On Why Australia Always Feels Like Home

Supermodel and businesswoman Elle Macpherson may have spent the majority of the last few decades abroad, but she tells us why Australia will always be home.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Lizzy Hoo On What It's Like To Date After Turning 40

Comedian Lizzy Hoo has recently turned 40, and she told us how much dating has changed after she went through a break-up after her big birthday.

image-placeholder
6 mins

How Saltburn Made Sophie Ellis-Bextor The World's Biggest Star (Again)

For those of a certain age, 'Murder On The Dancefloor' was an absolute banger back in the day. Sophie Ellis-Bextor tells us how 'Saltburn' has introduced it to a whole new generation of fans.

2024