Geraldine Hickey On How Raynaud's Disease Has Changed Her Life
Geraldine Hickey has recently been diagnosed with Raynaud's disease, and she tells us why she wasn't impressed with the treatment options, and the one way it's really affected her life.

Guest Interviews

5 mins

6 mins

Tommy Little On His Daredevil Midlife Crisis

Tommy Little has been undertaking several daredevil activities in recent years, and earned his pilot's license, and he tells us if he's going through a midlife crisis, and how he got the Celebrity Grand Prix cancelled.

6 mins

Rhys Nicholson Reveals Their Internet Obsession

Rhys Nicholson reveals the internet obsession they can't enough of, and what 'maintenance' work they plan on having done in the future.

4 mins

Ziggy Marley On Why Telling His Father's Story Was So Important

Ziggy Marley put his family's story on the big screen, and he told us why it was so important to showcase his father Bob Marley's life and message.

6 mins

Hannah Gadsby On Why Feeling Nice Is Problematic

Aussie comedian Hannah Gadsby has a new Netflix special dropping soon, and while their life has changed so much and they feel nicer than they have before, there are also problems that come with that nice feeling.

6 mins

Celeste Barber On Why Celebrities Are Obsessed With Her 'Hot Husband'

Comedy queen Celeste Barber is set to head on a tour around Australia, but she tells us why celebrities are obsessed with her Hot Husband.

5 mins

Tom Cashman On Why You Should Never Use Your Phone In The Bathroom

Tom Cashman tells us how he found out why you should never use your phone in the bathroom while on a date, and Sam has a bone to pick with him about a towel.

6 mins

How Crowded House Recruited Neil Finn's Two Sons To Join The Band

Crowded House is responsible for some of the biggest hits of the 80s, and now they've become more of a family affair than ever. Neil Finn tells us how he recruited his two sons to join the band and hit the road together.

