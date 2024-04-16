Guest Interviews
Tommy Little Reveals His New HoMie Hoodies
Comedian Tommy Little reveals his new hoody designs for HoMie as the organisation aims to get homeless youth off the streets.
Peter Daicos On How The I'm A Celeb Jungle Compared To An AFL Season
Peter Daicos was a legend on the AFL field, and he tells us how being in the jungle on I'm A Celebrity compares to being a professional athlete.
Felicity Ward On What We Can Expect From The Aussie Version Of 'The Office'
It's one of the most successful shows in the world, but Australia is finally getting its own version of 'The Office', and Felicity Ward tells us what we can expect from the new show.
Why Frankie Muniz Chose To Quit I’m A Celebrity
Frankie Muniz was the first celeb to walk out of the jungle this year, and he tells us why he chose to quit I'm A Celebrity.
Comedian Dr Jason Leong On Why Laughter Isn't The Best Medicine
Jason Leong is a certified doctor, and while he may have turned to making people laugh as a comedian, he tells us why laughter really isn't the best medicine.
Casey Barnes On How Nervous He Is For The Biggest Gig Of His Life
Casey Barnes is heading over to the US to play at the Country Music version of Coachella and he tells us just how nervous he is for it...
Candice Warner reveals she does have Skye’s I’m A Celebrity Lip Gloss
Candice Warner was the second celebrity to depart the #ImACelebAU jungle last night, and she told us why she left with the lip gloss that sparked her fiery exchange with fellow campmate Skye Wheatley.