Guest Interviews
Eric Idle On How The Beatles' George Harrison Saved His Life
Comedian Eric Idle's new show pays tribute to some of the friends he's lost including Robin Williams and George Harrison, and he told us how The Beatles saved his life.
The Aussie DJ Turning Children's Songs Into Dance Floor Bangers
DJ Lenny Pearce is creating toddler techno by remixing classic children's songs into dance floor bangers and has even helped produce The Wiggles' new EDM album. Lenny told us how it all started.
Daniel Connell On Why Modern Pass-The-Parcel Is Making Kids Soft
Comedian Daniel Connell recently threw a birthday party for his son, and he tells us why he thinks modern pass-the-parcel is making kids soft.
Sex & The City Creator Candace Bushnell On What It's Like Being The Real Carrie Bradshaw
Candace Bushnell was the creator of 'Sex & The City' and based it off her own lives with her friends, and she tells us what it was like being the real Carrie Bradshaw.
Cold Chisel On How Khe Sanh Is The Most Mis-Sung Song In Australian History
Cold Chisel's songs are Aussie classics, but they tell us why 'Khe Sanh' is the most mis-sung song in Australian history.
Amy Poehler On Why Jack Black Is The Funniest Person She's Worked With
Legendary comedian Amy Poehler may be one of the funniest people on the planet, but she tells us why Jack Black is the funniest person she's ever worked with.
Wendy Harmer On How What It Means To Be A Grandparent Has Changed
Wendy Harmer is bringing the life of grandparents to life in a new play, and she tells us how she thinks what it means to be a grandparent has changed over the years.