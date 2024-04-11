Guest Interviews
Jimeoin On Why Having An Irish Accent Is Good For Business In Australia
Jimeoin has lived in Australia for decades but has kept his strong Irish accent, so, we found out if he's putting it on because it's good for business...
Denise Drysdale Reveals Why She Carries Her Parents Ashes Around With Her
In a huge shock, Denise Drysdale was the first to leave the #ImACelebAU jungle last night, and one of the highlights of her time was bringing her parent's ashes with her… but why did she do it?
Chris Parker On How He Impressed Melbourne's Firefighters
Chris Parker loves coming to Aussie comedy festivals, but he spent one trying to impress Melbourne's firefighters...and it turned out pretty well.
Chris Isaak Serenades TV Host Live On Air
Chris Isaak may have been delighting crowds for years, but our very own Sarah Harris was serenaded in person with a classic love ballad on live TV.
Mike Goldstein On Why He Voted For Donald Trump
Funny man Mike Goldstein told us, not only why he was wearing a tiny hat, but also the reason he voted for Donald Trump in 2016.
Myf Warhurst & Zan Rowe Share Their Favourite Beyoncé Songs
Myf Warhust and Zan Rowe revealed their favourite songs off Beyoncé's new country album, Cowboy Carter, and some of them might be a bit surprising.
Colin Farrell On How Irish Lads Are Taking Over Hollywood
It seems Irish lads are taking over Hollywood with the likes of Cillian Murphy, Barry Keoghan and Paul Mescal all being part of the biggest movies of the year and Colin Farrell tells us what makes him and his countrymen so irresistible.