Guest Interviews
Colin Farrell On How Irish Lads Are Taking Over Hollywood
It seems Irish lads are taking over Hollywood with the likes of Cillian Murphy, Barry Keoghan and Paul Mescal all being part of the biggest movies of the year and Colin Farrell tells us what makes him and his countrymen so irresistible.
Anne Edmonds On Why Kids Learning To Talk Is The Worst
Comedian Anne Edmonds' little one is now 2-and-a-half, and Anne tells us why her daughter learning to talk is the worst thing about parenting.
Mel Buttle On The Worst Part Of Trying To Get Your Kid Into Daycare
Mel Buttle's son is about to head to daycare, and she tells us the worst part of trying to secure a place and how to always know when a daycare centre will have vacancies.
Denise Drysdale Reveals Why She's Heading Into I'm A Celebrity Get Me
National treasure Denise Drysdale is heading into the jungle, and she tells us why she wants to put herself through I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here.
Why Sheryl Crow Feels Like She's Handed The Musical Baton To Olivia Rodrigo
Sheryl Crow has influenced musicians all over the globe throughout her incredible career and she told us how she feels like she's handed the musical baton to Olivia Rodrigo.
Nath Valvo On How Life Changes After You Turn 40
Comedian Nath Valvo has been hitting some major life milestones lately, and he tells is how much life changes once you reach 40.
Zendaya On Whether She Knew What 'The Crown' Was Before Working With Josh O'Connor
There are rumours around the internet that Zendaya had no idea what 'The Crown' was before she worked with Josh O'Connor, so we asked the superstar herself if there's any truth to her googling 'What Is The Crown?'