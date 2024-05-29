Guest Interviews
Cold Chisel On How Khe Sanh Is The Most Mis-Sung Song In Australian History
Cold Chisel's songs are Aussie classics, but they tell us why 'Khe Sanh' is the most mis-sung song in Australian history.
Amy Poehler On Why Jack Black Is The Funniest Person She's Worked With
Legendary comedian Amy Poehler may be one of the funniest people on the planet, but she tells us why Jack Black is the funniest person she's ever worked with.
Wendy Harmer On How What It Means To Be A Grandparent Has Changed
Wendy Harmer is bringing the life of grandparents to life in a new play, and she tells us how she thinks what it means to be a grandparent has changed over the years.
Chris Pratt On How Hard It Is Not To Swear In Kids Movies
Chris Pratt is taking over the animated world with iconic characters, but he tells us how hard it's been to not swear while making the family-friendly movies.
Tom Gleeson On Whether He Gets Sick Enjoyment On Taskmaster Australia
Taskmaster Australia is back, and we asked the Taskmaster himself, Tom Gleeson if he gets sick enjoyment from watching the contestants be put through their paces. And new contestant Wil Anderson tells us how he prepares for the tasks.
MasterChef's Snezana Calic On Being Eliminated On A Dessert Dish
Snezana Calic quickly became the Savoury Queen on MasterChef Australia, and she told us how she felt when she realised it was a dessert challenge at the elimination challenge.
The Harlem Globetrotters Teach Us The Ultimate Basketball Skill
The Harlem Globetrotters are known for their insane skills on the basketball court, but they kept it simple for The Project desk and taught us how to spin a ball on a finger.