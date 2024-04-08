Guest Interviews
Chris Isaak Serenades TV Host Live On Air
Chris Isaak may have been delighting crowds for years, but our very own Sarah Harris was serenaded in person with a classic love ballad on live TV.
Mike Goldstein On Why He Voted For Donald Trump
Funny man Mike Goldstein told us, not only why he was wearing a tiny hat, but also the reason he voted for Donald Trump in 2016.
Myf Warhurst & Zan Rowe Share Their Favourite Beyoncé Songs
Myf Warhust and Zan Rowe revealed their favourite songs off Beyoncé's new country album, Cowboy Carter, and some of them might be a bit surprising.
Colin Farrell On How Irish Lads Are Taking Over Hollywood
It seems Irish lads are taking over Hollywood with the likes of Cillian Murphy, Barry Keoghan and Paul Mescal all being part of the biggest movies of the year and Colin Farrell tells us what makes him and his countrymen so irresistible.
Anne Edmonds On Why Kids Learning To Talk Is The Worst
Comedian Anne Edmonds' little one is now 2-and-a-half, and Anne tells us why her daughter learning to talk is the worst thing about parenting.
Mel Buttle On The Worst Part Of Trying To Get Your Kid Into Daycare
Mel Buttle's son is about to head to daycare, and she tells us the worst part of trying to secure a place and how to always know when a daycare centre will have vacancies.
Denise Drysdale Reveals Why She's Heading Into I'm A Celebrity Get Me
National treasure Denise Drysdale is heading into the jungle, and she tells us why she wants to put herself through I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here.