Candice Warner reveals she does have Skye’s I’m A Celebrity Lip Gloss
Candice Warner was the second celebrity to depart the #ImACelebAU jungle last night, and she told us why she left with the lip gloss that sparked her fiery exchange with fellow campmate Skye Wheatley.

Casey Barnes On How Nervous He Is For The Biggest Gig Of His Life

Casey Barnes is heading over to the US to play at the Country Music version of Coachella and he tells us just how nervous he is for it...

4 mins

Josh Earl On How To Define Success, Successfully

Comedian Josh Earl is so popular and successful that one place that had his photo up proudly has taken it down, so, people don't feel threatened... or, so he thinks.

Jimeoin On Why Having An Irish Accent Is Good For Business In Australia

Jimeoin has lived in Australia for decades but has kept his strong Irish accent, so, we found out if he's putting it on because it's good for business...

Denise Drysdale Reveals Why She Carries Her Parents Ashes Around With Her

In a huge shock, Denise Drysdale was the first to leave the #ImACelebAU jungle last night, and one of the highlights of her time was bringing her parent's ashes with her… but why did she do it?

Chris Parker On How He Impressed Melbourne's Firefighters

Chris Parker loves coming to Aussie comedy festivals, but he spent one trying to impress Melbourne's firefighters...and it turned out pretty well.

Chris Isaak Serenades TV Host Live On Air

Chris Isaak may have been delighting crowds for years, but our very own Sarah Harris was serenaded in person with a classic love ballad on live TV.

Mike Goldstein On Why He Voted For Donald Trump

Funny man Mike Goldstein told us, not only why he was wearing a tiny hat, but also the reason he voted for Donald Trump in 2016.

