Guest Interviews
Becky Hill On Why TikTok Doesn't Translate To Having Fans
Singer Becky Hill's song 'Remember' went viral on TikTok with a sped up version, but the British pop star tells us why TikTok popularity isn't the same as having real life streams and fans who know what she actually looks like.
Elle Macpherson On Why Australia Always Feels Like Home
Supermodel and businesswoman Elle Macpherson may have spent the majority of the last few decades abroad, but she tells us why Australia will always be home.
Lizzy Hoo On What It's Like To Date After Turning 40
Comedian Lizzy Hoo has recently turned 40, and she told us how much dating has changed after she went through a break-up after her big birthday.