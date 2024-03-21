Guest Interviews
Alex Albon Reveals The Best Part Of Being An F1 Driver
Williams F1 driver Alex Albon is a rising star on the grid and known as one of the loveliest guys in the sport. As he prepares for a massive Australian Grand Prix, he told Georgie Tunny what the best part of racing is.
Feras Basal On His Longterm Strategy To Winning Australian Survivor
Feras Basal told us the one strategy he thought about every day during Australian Survivor, and how it helped him win the final Tribal Council.
Max Verstappen Reveals Why He Hates Drive To Survive Unlike Fan Fave D
Max Verstappen has made it well know that he isn't a huge fan of being on F1's Drive To Survive and while he was in Australia preparing for the Grand Prix with Daniel Ricciardo, he revealed why he just doesn't want people to see inside his life.
Jake Gyllenhaal On What It Was Like Playing A Character Made Famous By
Jake Gyllenhaal tells us what it was like to play a character made famous by Patrick Swayze, and the hidden way the actor was honoured throughout the movie.
Guenther Steiner Reveals All About His Exit From HAAS F1
Guenther Steiner was the team principal of HAAS F1, who shot to fame around the world on Drive to Survive on Netflix. However, during the off-season, he left the team very suddenly. Steiner joins us to reveal all about it and tell us what language is best to swear in (of course).
Jonathan LaPaglia On What To Expect In The Australian Survivor Finale
Australian Survivor host Jonathan LaPaglia tells us what we can expect in the big finale and what the biggest move of the year has been.
David Walliams On Revealing Secrets About Celeb Friends
David Walliams is bringing a new show to Australia, and he gives us a sneak peak about the stories he going to share about celeb pals, including Elton John and Barry Humphries.