Guest Interviews
Woody Reveals The Part Of The I'm A Celeb KAK Confrontation We Didn't
Woody Whitelaw was part of the I'm A Celebrity eating challenge that became famous because of the Dom/Kerri-Anne Kennerley confrontation, but there was something else happening during that moment that Australia didn't see...
Fatboy Slim On The Gig That Caused A City To Run Out Of Alcohol
Fatboy Slim changed electronic music in the U.K. with a gig in England, but he tells us why the whole city ran out of alcohol before the show.
Peter Helliar On The Worst Part Of The I'm A Celeb Jungle
Peter Helliar is the latest evictee of I'm A Celebrity, and he tells us what the worst part of the jungle, but also why it's the adventure of a lifetime.
Domenica Reveals The One Regret About Her Argument With Kerri-Anne Kennerley On I'm A Celebrity
Domenica is the latest camp mate to be evicted from I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and she reveals the one thing she regrets about her infamous run-in with Kerri-Anne Kennerley.
Wildlife Warrior Dr Jane Goodall Explains How Chimpanzees Are Truly Like Humans
Dr Jane GoodallI has dedicated her life to saving wildlife, espeically the conservation of our closest living primates, and she tells us how chimpanzees are truly like humans.
Judith Lucy On Whether She's Quit Comedy For Good Or Was It All A Lie
Judith Lucy announced she had quit comedy for good after entertaining us for years, but was it all a lie?
Cameron James On Reworking His Cringey Teenage Songs Into A Whole Show
Comedian Cameron James had dreams of being a musician, but now he's realised the songs he wrote as a teenager are quite... cringey. So he's made a comedy show about them and he shares some of the lyrics with us!