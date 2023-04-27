The Project

Woody Reveals The Part Of The I'm A Celeb KAK Confrontation We Didn't
NC | News

Woody Whitelaw was part of the I'm A Celebrity eating challenge that became famous because of the Dom/Kerri-Anne Kennerley confrontation, but there was something else happening during that moment that Australia didn't see...

Guest Interviews

4 mins

6 mins

Fatboy Slim On The Gig That Caused A City To Run Out Of Alcohol

Fatboy Slim changed electronic music in the U.K. with a gig in England, but he tells us why the whole city ran out of alcohol before the show.

5 mins

Peter Helliar On The Worst Part Of The I'm A Celeb Jungle

Peter Helliar is the latest evictee of I'm A Celebrity, and he tells us what the worst part of the jungle, but also why it's the adventure of a lifetime.

5 mins

Domenica Reveals The One Regret About Her Argument With Kerri-Anne Kennerley On I'm A Celebrity

Domenica is the latest camp mate to be evicted from I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and she reveals the one thing she regrets about her infamous run-in with Kerri-Anne Kennerley.

4 mins

Wildlife Warrior Dr Jane Goodall Explains How Chimpanzees Are Truly Like Humans

Dr Jane GoodallI has dedicated her life to saving wildlife, espeically the conservation of our closest living primates, and she tells us how chimpanzees are truly like humans.

5 mins

Judith Lucy On Whether She's Quit Comedy For Good Or Was It All A Lie

Judith Lucy announced she had quit comedy for good after entertaining us for years, but was it all a lie?

5 mins

Cameron James On Reworking His Cringey Teenage Songs Into A Whole Show

Comedian Cameron James had dreams of being a musician, but now he's realised the songs he wrote as a teenager are quite... cringey. So he's made a comedy show about them and he shares some of the lyrics with us!

5 mins

Dr Karl On Why Diet Coke Will Get You Drunk Faster

Dr Karl is on a mission to make science funny, by having ground-breaking scientists present their findings as a comedy show, and to prove his point, he tells us why Diet Coke will get you drunk faster.

2023