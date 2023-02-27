Guest Interviews
Pete Helliar On The Magic Skill He's Lost Since He Left The Project
It's only been a few months since Peter Helliar left us, but he tells us the magic skill he's lost since leaving The Project desk.
Why The Smashing Pumpkins Will Never Stop Being Weird
The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan tells us why he will never stop being weird, and why he thinks people need to embrace not being 'half weird'.
Anthony Albanese Becomes First Sitting Australian PM To March In Mardi Gras
Anthony Albanese became the first sitting Prime Minister to march at the Sydney Mardi Gras. The Prime Minister drops by to chat about his historic walk and why he wanted to be there.
Maisie Peters On What It's Like To Have Ed Sheeran Ask You To Tour With Him
Maisie Peters is touring Australia with Ed Sheeran, and she tells us what it's like to have the singing superstar ask you to join him on tour.
Carson Kressley On If Guys Are Dressing Better After 20 Years Of Queer Eye For The Straight Guy
It's been 20 years since Queer Eye For The Straight Guy took over our wardrobes, and Carson Kressley tells us if men have started dressing better since the show launched... and what was his worst fashion faux pas.
Concerning Quarterly Figures Show The Aged Care Sector May Crash
Concerning figures have been released in the Aged Care Quarterly Snapshot, showing two-thirds of all aged acre providers have recorded a loss. What does this mean for the future of the sector? Director of Aged Care Matters Dr Sarah Russell explains.
What Is Crikeycore And How Did It Start?
As a nation, we’ve always known that as the home of the goon bag, flannies, and "yeah-nah", our cultural credentials are second to none. But now the rest of the world is finally catching on thanks to a new trend called Crikeycore.