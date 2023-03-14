Guest Interviews
Why The New Shazam Movie Was So Confusing For Helen Mirren And Why Lucy Liu Didn't Help Her Out
Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu team up in the new Shazam movie, but Dame Helen had no idea what was going during filming... and Lucy wasn't going to help her out.
Carly Rae Jepsen On If 'Call Me Maybe' Feels Like A Superpower
Carly Rae Jepsen's 'Call Me Maybe' is an absolute pop classic that still delights crowd today, but does it feel like a superpower when she performs it?
Singer Sam Fischer Opens Up About His Mental Health Battles
Sam Fischer is one of Australia's finest singers, but he's been incredibly open about his mental health battles, including lately about how recently, it's got a lot better.
Counting Crows On The Weirdest Thing About The Rockstar Lifestyle
Counting Crows' Adam Duritz has been rocking out with his iconic hits since the 90s, and he says the rockstar lifestyle is as weird as he thought it would be. Adam tells us what the weirdest part about it.
Adam Demos On What Happened Before THAT Scene In Season 1 Of Sex/Life
Adam Demos is famous for his starring role in Sex/Life on Netflix and there's one scene that got the world talking but how did it all play out on set?
Survivor's Shaun On Why Getting Home Is The Best Part Of Survivor
Shaun was eliminated by another big blindside on #SurvivorAU last night, but he reveals what the best part of leaving the game is. #TheProjectTV
Dave Hughes On How His Wife Gets Him To Quit His Bad Habits
Dave Hughes is one of Australia's best comedians, but his wife thinks he may have been going through a mid-life crisis after he took up a new habit, which he's quit for good (he says). #TheProjectTV