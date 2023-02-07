Guest Interviews
Salma Hayek Was Confused By Channing Tatum's Bizarre Eating Habits
Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek get steamy in the latest instalment of the Magic Mike story, but behind the scenes, Salma was very confused about one thing... Channing's eating habits.
Why Singer Anne-Marie Wants Everyone To Stop Being Sad
Singer Anne-Marie's new song is called SAD B!tch and while it sounds like a song to make you sad, the singer is actually actively trying to make a hit that we can all be cheered up by, especially afte
How Ben Harper Kinda Won Another Grammy Thanks To Harry Styles
Ben Harper should have been at the Grammys, but instead he was in the studio with us! But he tells us how he kinda won another Grammy thanks to Harry Styles.
The Message Tina Turner Sent Ruva Ngwenya
Ruva Ngwenya is hitting the stage as Tina Turner in the upcoming The Tina Turner Musical. Ruva tells us the sweet message the real Tina sent her ahead of the show.
Shania Twain On Why She'd Love To Collab With Harry Styles
Shania Twain has teamed up with Harry Styles before on the stage, but she tells us why she'd love to record a song with him and why their voices sound great together.
The Vamps Reveal All About The Shoey That Wasn't A Shoey
The Vamps are back in Australia to celebrate 10 years of being together as a band and they have taken on their first shoey... that wasn't quite a shoey at all!
The Moment In Time Paul Rudd And Jonathan Majors Would Love To Go Back To
Paul Rudd stars alongside Jonathan Majors in the new Ant-Man! Paul has been in showbiz for nearly two decades, but there's one moment in time that he would love to go back to, so he can celebrate with his son all over again. This is just too cute!