Guest Interviews
Adam Lambert On Why He Loves Reworking Classic Songs
Adam Lambert's new album is a collection of classic songs reworked, and he tells us why he loves getting his hands on old songs and giving them a creative twist.
Lin-Manuel Miranda On Why His Kids Make Him Do The Bluey Dances
Lin-Manuel Miranda is guest starring in a new episode of iconic Aussie kids show Bluey, and he tells us why his kids always make him do the dances from the show!
Why Ruel Is Trying To Get Rid Of His Main Character Syndrome
Aussie singer Ruel has self-diagnosed himself as having Main Character Syndrome, and he tells us how he's trying to get rid of it from his personality!
Guy Montgomery Reveals What It's Like To Be Voted First Off Reality TV
New Zealand comedian Guy Montgomery was on a show called Celebrity Treasure Island where he was almost immediately voted out. So what is it like to have your ego bruised on national TV?
Steve-O On The One Stunt He Regrets The Most
Steve-O has been part of Jackass since 2000, but there is one stunt that he wishes he had never done.
Megan Gale's Signature 'Angry Mum' Face
Supermodel Megan Gale is hitting the catwalk for the first time in 15 years and she might not have a signature move, but she shows us how her go-to look is now the 'angry mum face'.
Charli XCX On Calling Out The Brits Before Harry Styles Praised Her
Charli XCX was acknowledged in Harry Styles' acceptance speech at the Brit Awards after calling out the Best Artist category only having male artists. She told us why she'd had enough and spoke out.