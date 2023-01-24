The Project

Why Jason Segel Admires Billy Joel And David Bowie So Much
NC | News

Jason Segel has teased his musical abilities throughout his career, and he tells us why he looks to Billy Joel and David Bowie in admiration.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

Guest Interviews

Advertisement
image-placeholder4 mins

Hugh Sheridan On Why He Loves Adelaide So Much

Native Radelaider Hugh Sheridan tells us why he loves his home of Adelaide and South Australia so much, and what makes it so special.

image-placeholder6 mins

Why Jason Segel Admires Billy Joel And David Bowie So Much

Jason Segel has teased his musical abilities throughout his career, and he tells us why he looks to Billy Joel and David Bowie in admiration.

image-placeholder5 mins

The Jobs That Rhys Nicholson Can Never Forget

Rhys Nicholson now has their dream job but they had a lot of jobs to get there, including a job at Go-Lo they can never forget...

image-placeholder7 mins

Jemima Khan On What She Learned About Marriage In Pakistan

Jemima Khan spent 10 years living in Pakistan after marrying former President Imran Khan in the 1990s. She tells us what she learned about love and marriage while living there, and how it influenced her new film.

image-placeholder6 mins

The New Day On How They're Bringing Fun Back To WWE

The New Day - Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E - explain why they make such a good WWE team, and how their team's bright colours are bringing the fun back to WWE.

image-placeholder7 mins

Why Marc Rebillet Is Always Wearing A Robe

Marc Rebillet is finally down under after his tour was postponed multiple times and he's well known for wearing a robe... But why?

image-placeholder6 mins

The Moment Darren Hayes Knew He Wanted To Be A Singer

Darren Hayes is finally doing another concert in his hometown after nearly 20 years, but he tells us the moment at his local venue in Brisbane that he knew he wanted to be a singer.

image-placeholder6 mins

The Advice Sam Worthington Gave Edward Carmody Ahead Of His First-Ever Movie

Sam Worthington has been in the some of the biggest movies ever, but his young co-star Edward Carmody is only just making his film debut. This is the one piece of advice Sam gave Edward before they started filming together.

2023