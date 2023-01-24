Guest Interviews
Hugh Sheridan On Why He Loves Adelaide So Much
Native Radelaider Hugh Sheridan tells us why he loves his home of Adelaide and South Australia so much, and what makes it so special.
Why Jason Segel Admires Billy Joel And David Bowie So Much
Jason Segel has teased his musical abilities throughout his career, and he tells us why he looks to Billy Joel and David Bowie in admiration.
The Jobs That Rhys Nicholson Can Never Forget
Rhys Nicholson now has their dream job but they had a lot of jobs to get there, including a job at Go-Lo they can never forget...
Jemima Khan On What She Learned About Marriage In Pakistan
Jemima Khan spent 10 years living in Pakistan after marrying former President Imran Khan in the 1990s. She tells us what she learned about love and marriage while living there, and how it influenced her new film.
The New Day On How They're Bringing Fun Back To WWE
The New Day - Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E - explain why they make such a good WWE team, and how their team's bright colours are bringing the fun back to WWE.
Why Marc Rebillet Is Always Wearing A Robe
Marc Rebillet is finally down under after his tour was postponed multiple times and he's well known for wearing a robe... But why?
The Moment Darren Hayes Knew He Wanted To Be A Singer
Darren Hayes is finally doing another concert in his hometown after nearly 20 years, but he tells us the moment at his local venue in Brisbane that he knew he wanted to be a singer.