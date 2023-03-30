The Project

Why Daniel Ricciardo Is Happy To Not be on The Australian Grand Prix Grid In Melbourne
Daniel Ricciardo won't be on the grid when the Australian Grand Prix begins, but he tells us why he's happy with that decision and how he's able to see more of his family with his downtime.

Guest Interviews

5 mins

4 mins

Adam Sandler And Jennifer Aniston On How Weird It Is Being Friends And Having To Kiss While Filming

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are back starring a a loved-up couple in their new film, but they tells us the daily ritual Adam put them through every time they had to kiss on camera.

4 mins

Comedian Geraldine Hickey On How Long Newlyweds Can Call Themselves Ne

Comedian Geraldine Hickey tied the knot in November and loves to show off the ring... but how long can you actually call yourself a newlywed?

6 mins

Urzila Carlson On Her Wild Encounter With Another Couple

Urzila Carlson loves to share her life experiences... ALL her experiences, and she tells us all about her wild *encounter* with another couple.

5 mins

Curtis Stone On The Easiest Food To Cook To Impress Your Partner

Chef Curtis Stone may be able to serve up Michelin Star-worthy dishes, but he tells us the perfect recipe anyone can cook to impress their partner.

4 mins

Survivor Winner Liz On How To Overthrow A King Like George

It's been called one of the greatest seasons of Survivor ever, and now Survivor Australia winner Liz tells us all about that final tribal council, and how she overthrew a king named George.

5 mins

Celeste Barber Why She Still Loves Impersonating Celebrities

Celeste Barber is the queen of Instagram, known for impersonating some of our favourite celebs' most outlandish posts, but is she over it? Or does still love it to this day?

7 mins

Stephen Sanchez Reveals What It's Like To Have Elton John As Your Biggest Fan

Singer Stephen Sanchez has had an incredible start to 2023, with his song 'Until I Found You' becoming the hit of the summer. As he shot to fame, Elton John called him and told him he loved his music. Stephen reveals how that felt.

