Wet Leg On Why Hitting The Big Time Is Like Celebrating Your Birthday

Guest Interviews

image-placeholder6 mins

Richard Marx On How Touring Australia Has Changed Since The 80s

Richard Marx has been touring Australia since the 80s, and he tells us what the big difference is... and why he's not going to be bringing back the mullet.

image-placeholder4 mins

image-placeholder4 mins

Voyager On The Pressure Of Representing Australia At Eurovision

Australia's agreement to be in Eurovision runs out this year, and Perth band Voyager could be our last hope to win it! They tell us the pressure of representing Australia!

image-placeholder5 mins

Joe Wicks: The Body Coach On How Exercise Changed His Life

Joe Wicks inspired millions around the world during lockdowns to get exercising, and he tells us why he fell in love with being active as a kid and how it changed his life.

image-placeholder6 mins

Keri Russell On The True Story Behind Her Wild Movie 'Cocaine Bear'

Actor Keri Russell's latest flick 'Cocaine Bear' is a bonkers new movie that already feels like a cult classic. And as Keri tells us, it's kind of based off a true story!

image-placeholder9 mins

The Phenomenon Stopping Kids Going To School

With the school year in full swing, there will be some parents grappling with kids who just can't go to school because of crippling anxiety. This phenomenon is known as school refusal and it's a growing problem, exacerbated by school shutdowns during the pandemic.

image-placeholder6 mins

Jack River On The Most Surprising Part Of Motherhood

Jack River has recently welcomed her first child into the world and tells us all the things she's most surprised at about motherhood, and why she thinks she was dancing better on stage than Rihanna at 35 weeks!

image-placeholder6 mins

Bear Grylls: On Meeting President Zelenskyy While Ukraine Is At War

Bear Grylls recently spent time with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in war-torn Ukraine, and tells us what it was like being on the ground with a leader at war, and what the President is like away from

2023