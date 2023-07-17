The Project

Voyager's Daniel Estrin On What Doing Eurovision Is Really Like
Voyager's Daniel Estrin represented Australia on the glitzy stage of Eurovision, and he tells us what the competition is really like behind the glitter and glam.

Guest Interviews

6 mins

MasterChef Winner Brent On Why Winning In Jock's Final Season Means So Much

Newly-crowned MasterChef champion Brent Draper formed a special bond with Jock Zonfrillo in 2021, and he tells us how winning in Jock's last season has been bittersweet.

6 mins

Oliver Twist On Finding The Comedy In His Life Story

Comedian Oliver Twist arrived in Australia as a refugee from Rwanda as a child, and he tells us why he now uses his story for comedy.

5 mins

MasterChef Top 3 On Who Would Cook The Best Special Occasion Dish

We're down to the Top 3 in MasterChef Australia, and Brent, Declan and Rhiannon tell us who'd they would pick to cook a spectacular dish for a special occasion.

5 mins

Maz Jobrani On Why Australians Are Happy

Comedian Maz Jobrani tells us why Aussies are so happy and why Americans don't know anything.

5 mins

Gabriel Iglesias And The Insane Stat That Blew Our Minds

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias, AKA Fluffy Guy, tells us the INSANE stat about his very own Pop! Vinyl, and if he's more popular than Batman.

5 mins

MasterChef's Cath On The Dish That Cost Her The Winner's Plate

MasterChef Australia's Cath was so close to fighting for the MasterChef title, but she tells us all about the dish that cost her the winner's plate.

4 mins

Meet The New Bachelors; Wesley, Luke And Ben!

Australia meet your new Bachelors: Wesley, Luke and Ben! We find out just what this trio is looking for in the new season of The Bachelor Australia.

